'Papa ki pari': Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar ahead of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release

Kangana Ranaut has voiced her opinions against Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar promoting nepotism on multiple occasions previously. And this time, it's no different. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (February 20), the 'Panga' actress took a dig on Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, ahead of the actress' upcoming release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Without taking her name directly, Kangana Ranaut called Alia as 'Papa Ki Pari' in her first Instagram Story, which read as, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office...For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act...Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films...Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power".





In her second story, she indirectly called Karan Johar as 'Bollywood mafia daddy papa' and wrote, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo To who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release...People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."





READ | Kangana Ranaut on little girl recreating 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' dialogue: 'Is it ok to sexualise her at this age'?



This is not the first instance that the 'Panga' actress has attacked 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Earlier, when a video of a little girl replicating Alia Bhatt's line from the film had gone viral, Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly".