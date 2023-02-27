Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against makers of Azamgarh: Report

Kamlesh K Mishra’s film Azamgarh which revolves around real incidents based on terrorism features Pankaj Tripathi in a cameo role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against makers of Azamgarh: Report
Credit: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is not happy with the makers of Azamgarh as they are using his name for promoting the film in which he will be seen playing a cameo role of a Maulvi who leads the young people to the path of terrorism.

For the unversed, Kamlesh K Mishra’s film Azamgarh revolves around real incidents based on terrorism. The poster of the film also features Pankaj Tripathi as Maulvi. As per the media reports, the actor got angry when he came to know that his name is being used for promoting the film. As per the India Today report, the actor now wants to take legal action against the makers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mask TV (@masktvapp)

Pankaj shot this film 5 years ago, however, it could not release at that time. As per the India Today sources, the actor didn’t know that film got a release date. He came to know about this after seeing hoardings of the film. His name which is being used for Azamgarh may affect Oh My God 2 as he is working on it.

According to sources, Pankaj Tripathi doesn’t want such 'cheap popularity'. Therefore, he doesn’t want the makers to use his name for publicity; he will take action if they don’t agree.

 Earlier, during an interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj was asked if he will refrain h from using foul language in his films, Pankaj said, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will chose to portray it in a creative way).” 

In the same interaction, Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised him during an interview with the portal, to which he said, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Yes, she likes me as an actor. Thank you. Now when you took Shehnaaz's name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven't talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).”   

Read|Criminal Justice actor Pankaj Tripathi says Shehnaaz Gill reminds him of Sidharth Shukla

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.