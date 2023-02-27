Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against makers of Azamgarh: Report

Credit: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is not happy with the makers of Azamgarh as they are using his name for promoting the film in which he will be seen playing a cameo role of a Maulvi who leads the young people to the path of terrorism.

For the unversed, Kamlesh K Mishra’s film Azamgarh revolves around real incidents based on terrorism. The poster of the film also features Pankaj Tripathi as Maulvi. As per the media reports, the actor got angry when he came to know that his name is being used for promoting the film. As per the India Today report, the actor now wants to take legal action against the makers.

Pankaj shot this film 5 years ago, however, it could not release at that time. As per the India Today sources, the actor didn’t know that film got a release date. He came to know about this after seeing hoardings of the film. His name which is being used for Azamgarh may affect Oh My God 2 as he is working on it.

According to sources, Pankaj Tripathi doesn’t want such 'cheap popularity'. Therefore, he doesn’t want the makers to use his name for publicity; he will take action if they don’t agree.

Earlier, during an interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj was asked if he will refrain h from using foul language in his films, Pankaj said, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will chose to portray it in a creative way).”

In the same interaction, Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised him during an interview with the portal, to which he said, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Yes, she likes me as an actor. Thank you. Now when you took Shehnaaz's name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven't talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).”

