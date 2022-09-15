Criminal Justice actor Pankaj Tripathi says Shehnaaz Gill reminds him of Sidharth Shukla

File photo

Pankaj Tripathi discussed about Shehnaaz Gill and her alleged late boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in a recent interview. Having a strong connection to the late actor, Pankaj claimed that Shehnaaz makes him think of Sidharth.

For those who don't know, Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 last year, due to a heart attack.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised him during an interview with the portal, to which he said, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Yes, she likes me as an actor. Thank you. Now when you took Shehnaaz's name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven't talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).”

In a new interview, Shehnaaz talked about her popularity. She told Connect FM Canada, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.”

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she said, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.