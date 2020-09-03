'Palkein Kholo': Fatima Sana Shaikh turns director for Vishal Bharadwaj’s music video

When things get tough, the tough get going and no one has proved the saying more appropriately than Fatima Sana Shaikh. Recently Vishal Bhardwaj asked Fatima to act in the video for his next single Palkein Kholo, a poem by celebrated poet Bashir Badr.

Thrilled to be part of the video, Fatima didn't just use a static camera to shoot herself but directed herself as well, in a beautifully crafted video. Fatima spoke about the song recently and said, "The song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. I’ve been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made me this offer, I jumped at it."

Further speaking about how Vishal Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to, Fatima said, "Vishal sir asked me for my inputs, then, gave me the freedom to shoot the music video the way I wanted."

She also pointed out that the national award-winning filmmaker, a composer must have expected her to opt for a static camera but wanting to impress him with the photography skills she got creative, shooting on the road and inside a house, with her brother as her one-man crew. The song also saw her dog Bijli making a cameo in it.

"Even Bijli makes an appearance in the song. She’s lucky to debut in Vishal Bharadwaj music video. Even if she steals the limelight, I would be a proud mother," Fatima said. On the work front, Fatima will be next seen in Bhoot Police, produced by Ramesh Taurani, and Akshai Puri and directed by Ragini MMS helmer Pavan Kirpalani.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on Wednesday joined the cast of 'Bhoot Police'. The announcement came a day after it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor would play the male leads in the film, which was originally announced with Saif, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.