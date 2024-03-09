Twitter
This top Bollywood singer attempted suicide, jumped into Ganga, was failing at everything, his life changed when...

Kailash Kher once tried to die by jumping off into the Ganga river when he was failing at everything.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 03:09 PM IST

Kailash Kher
Singer Kailash Kher faced numerous challenges on his journey to success, encountering his fair share of struggles along the way. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Allah Ke Bande hitmaker, who has been touching hearts with his unique voice, last year recalled how he struggled for years before finding his feet in the music industry.

He also talked about the low phase of his life when he tried to commit suicide. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, all of a sudden that business collapsed. After facing several problems in business, I went to Rishikesh to become a ‘pandit’. However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga."

“But a person at the ghat jumped in the Ganga immediately and saved me. He asked, ‘Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha? (Why did you jump when you don’t know how to swim?)’ I replied, ‘Marne (to die)’…aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe (After learning about my intentions of ending my life, he hit me hard on my head),” Kailash Kher said on an ANI podcast.

That ‘tapli’ definitely made him learn the value of life as his career trajectory moved up gradually from that day. In a career spanning over 20 years, Kailash Kher has sung hit tracks such as “Teri Deewani”, “Saiyyan”, “Chand Sifarish”, “Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi”, “Ya Rabba” and “Arziyan” among others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
