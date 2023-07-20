Headlines

Bollywood

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Fans were seen taking selfies with Orry at the airport and the video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who often grabs headlines for his frequent spotting with Bollywood-Hollywood celebs and star kids, was seen giving major fashion goals on Thursday. He was spotted at the airport in a stylish black outfit.

Fans were seen taking selfies with Orry at the airport and the video of the same is now going viral on social media. Viral Bhaynai shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Snapped with fans, Orry papped at Mumbai Airport.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Shirt sukha nahi isiliye Orry bhai banyan pe hi nikal gaye!”

The second one commented, “Sorry, who is this person? Never heard of him, and what fashion?” The third person commented, “the perfect look of American homeless..” The fourth one said, “Fashion disaster.” The fifth one said, “Ranveer Kapoor female version.” The sixth person commented, “Mere building ke security wale bhaiya ki fashion sense isse aachi hai.” The seventh person commented, “aisa jalwa samajh k bahar hai.” Another said, “ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai.”

Orhan Awatramani is a popular name these days as he often hangs out with Bollywood divas including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and others. Everyone on social media is curious to know 'what he does for living.'

Earlier, a video of Orry went viral on social media in which was seen answering the most viral question which is ‘what does Orhan Awatramani do?’ In an interview, he was seen telling that he works ‘really hard’. On being asked if he is doing proper ‘9-6 boy’. He replied, “No, I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working.”

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has a lavish lifestyle and expensive tastes, but not a lot of people seem to know what he does for a living. Here is all you need to know about what Orry does for a living and how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

According to a interview, Orry described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” However, Orhan Awatramani has written on his official LinkedIn profile that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, the multi-billion dollar company which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Notably, Orry is a close friend of Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

 

 

