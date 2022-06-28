Old video of Rishi Kapoor talking about grandkids resurfaces after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy

Soni Razdan/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all ready to have children. On Monday, Alia used social media to inform her followers of the good news. While Rishi Kapoor is no longer present to witness and take part in this happy moment, he had previously voiced his feelings on Ranbir's future fatherhood.

Rishi had discussed fatherhood and the kind of relationship he had with both his own son, Ranbir Kapoor, and his father, Raj Kapoor, during an appearance on Anupam Kher's chat programme. 2020 saw Rishi's passing.

He had said, “He (Raj Kapoor) did not have time for his children. Either he was working for someone, or he was directing and starring in his own movies. So when I became a father, I decided to not shoot on Sundays and dedicate that day to my kids. So with every generation, thinking changes. I know what I missed out with my father, so I made sure to fill in those gaps, likewise I am sure Ranbir will do something with his kid what he missed out with me. I think I have inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy.”





The late actor went on to explain that he built a glass wall between himself and Ranbir because he believed that they should have boundaries. He aspired to be revered as a father and never wanted to be seen as a friend.

While breaking the good news, Alia uploaded a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. "Our baby.......Coming soon," she wrote as the image's caption. She added an infinity sign, a red heart emoji, and a star emoticon below the caption.

In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub.