'Mehfil me hum toh nhi the': Condom brand's hilarious post about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pregnancy news goes viral

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Social media got flooded with good wishes for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after the latter on Monday announced that the couple is expecting their first baby soon.

Meanwhile, a post got viral on social media, where a condom brand poured their wishes on the Brahmastra couple in a quirky way with an Ae Dil hai Mushkil touch to it.

Durex India, on their Instagram account, dropped a funny post as their marketing strategy, which reads, "Mehfil mein Teri "hum to clearly nahi the" congratulations", with reference to the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil hai Mushkil.

Sharing this hilarious post, Durex India captioned, "The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir." Soon after the post was shared it got viral on social media and fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and praised the brand for their out of the box creativity.

"Pun intended creatively" a user commented, followed by a lot of laughing emojis. "Swag hai congratulations me bi @durex.india superb," another user wrote.

Durex never fails to gather all the eyeballs with its humorous memes and yet again the famous condom brand impressed the audience with its witty sense of humour.

While breaking the good news, Alia uploaded a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. "Our baby.......Coming soon," she wrote as the image's caption. She added an infinity sign, a red heart emoji, and a star emoticon below the caption.

In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub. In response to Alia's post, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.