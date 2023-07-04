Nysa Devgn looks sizzling hot in beige bodycon dress as she poses with BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shares new pictures from his London vacation with Nysa Devgn on Instagram.

Orhan Awatramani and Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn are often seen partying with each other. Recently, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry dropped some pics from his vacation in London with BFF Nysa on Instagram.

On Monday, Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram and shared the pictures from his London Vacation. In the pics, Nysa could also be seen posing for a mirror selfie. Nysa was slaying in a beige bodycon dress that had a deep plunging neckline and Orry was wearing a beige tank top and sitting on a chair. Orry captioned the post, “Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying.”

Nysa Devgn reacted to Orhan Awatramani’s post and wrote, “who could leave you.” Orry’s BFF Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a hilarious comment on his post and wrote, “Gtg sorry.” Netizens were also awestruck by Nysa’s look and one of the users commented, “Nysa is a hottie.” Another wrote, “Nysa is looking hot.” Netizens also compliment Orhan Awatramani’s looks and his dressing sense.

Recently, while promoting her upcoming movie Kajol talked about how Nysa handles the paps with ‘dignity’. While talking to NDTV, she said, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learned that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We were not traveling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting. This scared her and she started crying. I carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.” She further mentioned “Nysa is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahot pehle nikal chuka hota.”

Nysa Devgn is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Though her parents belong to a filmy background, Nysa has no plans to pursue a career in acting. However, still she manages to grab headlines because of her looks.

