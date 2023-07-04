Nysa Devgn looks sizzling hot in beige bodycon dress as she poses with BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

Headlines

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

WhatsApp working on ‘secret code’ creation feature for locked chats on Android

Up to Rs 40000 off on the best laptop brands at Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore now!

Tamil Nadu cracker unit fire: Nine killed, several injured; CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution seeking Centre to instruct Karnataka to release water

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

WhatsApp working on ‘secret code’ creation feature for locked chats on Android

Up to Rs 40000 off on the best laptop brands at Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore now!

7 leaves to maintain blood sugar level

Superfoods for kidney health

10 effective teas for diabetes, weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to donate world cup match fees to earthquake victims

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nysa Devgn looks sizzling hot in beige bodycon dress as she poses with BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shares new pictures from his London vacation with Nysa Devgn on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Orhan Awatramani and Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn are often seen partying with each other. Recently, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry dropped some pics from his vacation in London with BFF Nysa on Instagram. 

On Monday, Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram and shared the pictures from his London Vacation. In the pics, Nysa could also be seen posing for a mirror selfie. Nysa was slaying in a beige bodycon dress that had a deep plunging neckline and Orry was wearing a beige tank top and sitting on a chair. Orry captioned the post, “Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Nysa Devgn reacted to Orhan Awatramani’s post and wrote, “who could leave you.” Orry’s BFF Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a hilarious comment on his post and wrote, “Gtg sorry.” Netizens were also awestruck by Nysa’s look and one of the users commented, “Nysa is a hottie.” Another wrote, “Nysa is looking hot.” Netizens also compliment Orhan Awatramani’s looks and his dressing sense. 

Recently, while promoting her upcoming movie Kajol talked about how Nysa handles the paps with ‘dignity’. While talking to NDTV, she said, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learned that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We were not traveling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting. This scared her and she started crying. I carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.” She further mentioned “Nysa is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahot pehle nikal chuka hota.” 

Nysa Devgn is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Though her parents belong to a filmy background, Nysa has no plans to pursue a career in acting. However, still she manages to grab headlines because of her looks.

Read In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israeli military claims ‘400 Hamas militants’ killed in retaliation; war intensifies after ‘surprise attack’

'Medical team has...': Rahul Dravid provides update on Shubman Gill ahead of India's World Cup opener vs Australia

Meet father-son duo that tested India, Pakistan at ICC World Cups 20 years apart, Sachin Tendulkar was...

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

Sonu Nigam says 'I could be singing for Shah Rukh Khan' but actors don't fight for singers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE