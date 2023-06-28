Search icon
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Here's a look at 5 times Nysa Devgn turned heads with her glamorous looks in Indian Attire

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 28, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn though has not made her Bollywood debut, still, she remains in the limelight for her glam looks. Though her Instagram profile is private, netizens can often grab her glam looks on her mother's profile. Here's a look at 5 times Nysa Devgn turned heads with her glamorous looks- 

1. Nysa Devgn in Indian Attire

Nysa Devgn in Indian Attire
1/5

Not only in Western attire, but Nysa Devgn has also been stealing hearts with her glam looks in Indian attire too. The actress raised the temperature in a red lehenga which had a plunging neckline



2. Nysa Devgn's ravishing looks

Nysa Devgn's ravishing looks
2/5

Nysa Devgn looks ravishing in the green lehenga which had a deep plunging neckline. Nysa wooed her fans with her look in the Indian attire and some fans even think she is a 'copy' of her mom Kajol.



3. Nysa Devgn career

Nysa Devgn career
3/5

Nysa Devgn is no less glamorous than her mother Kajol, however, she has no plans to pursue acting as her career and step in the shoes of her parents who are popular actors.



4. Nysa Devgn's friends

Nysa Devgn's friends
4/5

Nysa Devgn is often seen vacating with her friend Orhan Awatramani and her pics from the vacation goes viral. Recently, she was seen attending a concert in Delhi with her friends. 



5. Nysa Devgn's love life

Nysa Devgn's love life
5/5

Nysa Devgn is rumored to be dating Vedant Mahajan, who is a successful entrepreneur and hosts extravagant parties under his event management company.



