Not Thalapathy Vijay or Dhanush; Sandeep Reddy Vanga says this Tamil star can play Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that Tamil superstar Suriya can play Ranbir Kapoor's role in the blockbuster crime drama Animal.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the hyperviolent crime saga Animal was a blockbuster success upon its release in December 2023. The film collected Rs 554 crore net in India and grossed Rs 915 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Even four months after its release, Animal remains in the news. At the recently held Galatta Golden Stars Awards 2024 in Chennai, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked which Tamil star would suit Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal. The filmmaker instatly replied with Suriya's name and the crowd erupted in cheer. The video of the same moment is now going viral across the internet.

The crime drama teased the sequel Animal Park in its climax. After Animal's success, the sequel was officially announced by Vanga and the producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The Kabir Singh director told at the awards event, "Animal Park will be wilder and bigger than Animal. 2026, I will start the film." Sandeep's next film is Spirit with the Telugu star Prabhas.

Exclusive : For Me ! @Suriya_offl Sir Is Suitable For Animal Movie In Tamil



- @imvangasandeep pic.twitter.com/ZTP380Xfjy — Sri (@sridhar_Offl) April 13, 2024

Animal received polarising reviews from the audiences. While one half criticised the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half called the blockbuster film raw and real, asking the detractors to watch it as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Saloni Batra, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Charu Shankar, and Anshul Chauhan amongst others.

READ | Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.