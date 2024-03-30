Twitter
Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

Kriti Sanon was not the first choice for Laxman Utekar's Mimi.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kriti Sanon in Mimi
Kriti Sanon recently impressed the audience with her performance in romatic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is now enjoying the positive response for her latest release Crew. Last year the actress won her first ever National Award for Best Actress for her movie Mimi. However, do you know that she was not the first choice for the film?

Yes, before Kriti Sanon, the film was offered to another superstar but because of her busy schedule, the actress turned down the offer and the role then went to Kriti. The actress who was first offered the role, was none other than Priyanka Chopra. The writer of the film, Samridi Pore revealed in an interview, "Priyanka Chopra was talked about this film but she was very busy at this time. She did not have dates for this film."

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Mimi is a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film stars Kriti Sanon as the lead actress who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock appear in supporting roles. The film was directly released on Netflix and won critical acclaim. 

In 2023, Kriti Sanon won the National Award for Best Actress for the film and Pankaj Tripathi won the National Award for Best Supoorting Actor for Mimi. Talking about the achievement, Kriti said, "The National Award validates your talent. I feel that also happened when Mimi released, it changed the kind of roles that were coming to me." 

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her recent release Crew which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. The film released in the theatres on March 29 and opened to highly positive reviews from the cinegoers.

