Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

In an exclusive conversation, Nivedita Bhattacharya revealed that she got immense positive reactions from the audience who have watched the film. However another section of the audience misunderstood the film to be politically influenced.

Actress Nivedita Bhattacharya opened up about The Vaccine War's underperformance and discussed whether the audience misunderstood the film for being politically inclined towards the ruling government party. Nivedita shared her thoughts about what could possibly lead to The Vaccine War's disappointing box office outcome, despite critical appreciation. Talented Nivedita has been part of several popular television shows, and after a gap of 3 years, Nivedita made a comeback in films with Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial.

In The Vaccine War, Nivedita played the role of Dr Pragya Yadav, and her performance was appreciated by the critics. Recently, Nivedita had an exclusive conversation with DNA, and she discussed the underperformance of The Vaccine War. Nivedita admitted that she is a bit disappointed with the public reception towards the film, and the movie should have done great business at the box office. "Our film was our tribute to our real heroes- the scientists, who risked their lives, put everything at stake, and within a limited time, they saved humanity. They took the challenge of protecting millions against the deadly virus. Thus, I feel that their story should be heard by the maximum number of people," Nivedita said. The actress further added, "Today, we are living freely, talking about this film, it is because of them. Their huge contribution should be cherished and acknowledged. This message needs to reach out to the people."

Delving more into the reception of the public for The Vaccine War, Nivedita said that people who have watched the film have praised it, but others are not willing to go for the movie. Speaking more about it, she said, "Jo dekh ke aaye hai unka feedback bahut strong hai. But it's a bit difficult to jot down reasons why the movie hasn't worked. A certain section of the audience thought that we were showing the horrors of the Covid lockdown, and they didn't want to revisit those horrific memories again. However, our movie pays homage to scientists, who attained the impossible." Nivedita continued, "Kai log yeh bhi sochte hai ki 'arey yeh toh political agenda hai'(Many people think 'This might be a political agenda'). But that's not the reality. Many people think that nation and politics are the same. But, we have to keep them separate. Aapki political choices kuch bhi ho sakti hai, but pehle hum Hindustani hai (We can have different political ideologies, but we are Indians first). This movie is about the nation, it has nothing to do with political preferences."

Led by Nana Patekar, and Pallavi Joshi, with Raima Sen, Giirja Oak Godbole, Saptami Gowda, and Nivedita Bhattacharya, The Vaccine War has collected Rs 9.47 crores worldwide.