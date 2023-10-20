Headlines

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Cyclone Tej: IMD predicts rainfall in several states amid storm brewing in Arabian Sea; check latest forecast

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

8 foods that help prevent hair fall

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

In an exclusive conversation, Nivedita Bhattacharya revealed that she got immense positive reactions from the audience who have watched the film. However another section of the audience misunderstood the film to be politically influenced.

article-main
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Nivedita Bhattacharya opened up about The Vaccine War's underperformance and discussed whether the audience misunderstood the film for being politically inclined towards the ruling government party. Nivedita shared her thoughts about what could possibly lead to The Vaccine War's disappointing box office outcome, despite critical appreciation. Talented Nivedita has been part of several popular television shows, and after a gap of 3 years, Nivedita made a comeback in films with Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial. 

In The Vaccine War, Nivedita played the role of Dr Pragya Yadav, and her performance was appreciated by the critics. Recently, Nivedita had an exclusive conversation with DNA, and she discussed the underperformance of The Vaccine War. Nivedita admitted that she is a bit disappointed with the public reception towards the film, and the movie should have done great business at the box office. "Our film was our tribute to our real heroes- the scientists, who risked their lives, put everything at stake, and within a limited time, they saved humanity. They took the challenge of protecting millions against the deadly virus. Thus, I feel that their story should be heard by the maximum number of people," Nivedita said. The actress further added, "Today, we are living freely, talking about this film, it is because of them. Their huge contribution should be cherished and acknowledged. This message needs to reach out to the people." 

Delving more into the reception of the public for The Vaccine War, Nivedita said that people who have watched the film have praised it, but others are not willing to go for the movie. Speaking more about it, she said, "Jo dekh ke aaye hai unka feedback bahut strong hai. But it's a bit difficult to jot down reasons why the movie hasn't worked. A certain section of the audience thought that we were showing the horrors of the Covid lockdown, and they didn't want to revisit those horrific memories again. However, our movie pays homage to scientists, who attained the impossible." Nivedita continued, "Kai log yeh bhi sochte hai ki 'arey yeh toh political agenda hai'(Many people think 'This might be a political agenda'). But that's not the reality. Many people think that nation and politics are the same. But, we have to keep them separate. Aapki political choices kuch bhi ho sakti hai, but pehle hum Hindustani hai (We can have different political ideologies, but we are Indians first). This movie is about the nation, it has nothing to do with political preferences."  

Led by Nana Patekar, and Pallavi Joshi, with Raima Sen, Giirja Oak Godbole, Saptami Gowda, and Nivedita Bhattacharya, The Vaccine War has collected Rs 9.47 crores worldwide. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

DNA TV Show: Israel-Hamas continue to play blame game over bombing Gaza hospital, killing 500

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film beats 2.0, Jawan, Adipurush; sets all-time record with Rs 140 crore haul

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE