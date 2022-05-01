Netizens troll Malaika Arora for her walk, ask 'ese kyu chalti hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has been trolled once again for her walk. On Sunday, the actress was spotted in a neon green outfit. She was seen posing for the paps, however, what caught everyone’s attention was her walk.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video in which she can be seen walking in her shoes. One of the social media users commented, “Ye ese kyu chlti hai.” The second person mentioned, “

Aunty aap shose me bhi heel jaisa feel karti hai kya.” The third person said, “Kamar dard ni krti inki Kya ?” The fourth one wrote, “I just noticed something peculiar about her walk....she doesn't let the heel touch the ground...”

Watch video:

On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger than her. They have always been vocal about their relationship in their interviews and keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and they officially divorced each other in 2017.

In a recent interview, Malaika has spoken about life after divorce and how dating a younger woman is often considered a 'sacrilege' in Indian society. The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021

Speaking to Hello magazine, the actress-model said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." The actress even added that she is a reflection of her mother.

Talking to the fashion magazine in the same interview, Malaika said, "I am a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter, and happier every day. I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent."