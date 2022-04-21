Search icon
Malaika Arora dishes out summer goals in white ensemble

Malaika Arora looked absolutely cool and comfortable when she was snapped by the paps in Mumbai.

  • Apr 21, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

Malaika Arora was spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai on Thursday, April 21. Wearing a perfect white ensemble, the actress dished out fashion goals for the summers in the photos. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora dished out summer goals in a white ensemble with cropped sweatshirt and joggers set while walking around the streets of Mumbai.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl sported a fun look as she paired her casual outfit with a blue cap with a white pattern, a black mini-bag, and white sneakers.

Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries in a car accident on April 2 when she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She was discharged the next day from the hospital.

Malaika's first Instagram post after her accident was a lengthy note thanking everyone for the help. "I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it", she had concluded her note.

Malaika Arora's most popular dancing numbers include Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

