'Ladka chota hai ladki se': Neha Dhupia opens up on being judged for her wedding with Angad Bedi

In a video, Neha Dhupia opened up on her whirlwind wedding with Angad Bedi which took place in 2018.

Neha is heard saying, "People normally date for a long time before getting married, right? But in my case, it was very different. Angad and I were just friends and I didn't expect him to propose so spontaneously. Ek din woh mere ghar aaya and he asked my parents if he could marry me. My parents were like, 'You do you and we are here to support you."

The actor further said, "We had a low-key wedding two days later and that was an invitation for a lot of judgment. 'Ladki ne late shaadi ki na (Oh, the girl got married so late)?' 'Achcha, ladka chhota hai ladki se (Oh, the man is younger than the woman)?'"

Neha captioned the video stating, "Though spontaneous, mine and Angad's love story has always felt natural and easy, backed by acceptance and understanding, of not just each other but even of a close family member."

Soon after their wedding, Neha and Angad became parents to their baby girl Mehr, who is the apple of their eyes. The couple often shares cute moments with their daughter which make netizens gush over them.