Bollywood

Bollywood

Neha Dhupia gets trolled on subject of cheating while doing TikTok challenge with Angad Bedi

The video received a lot of views and reactions however Neha was yet again trolled by her followers over her reaction.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 05:35 PM IST

Taking inspiration from Bollywood's one of the most popular couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also took the TikTok couple challenge to test their compatibility. The last question on the subject of cheating, however, caught Neha by surprise. 

The video shows the two pointing towards each other on questions about the partner who is most likely to forget an anniversary. Both Neha and Angad later agreed that Neha gets more jealous, is more argumentative and cooks better than Angad. But it was Neha’s reaction to the question 'who’s most likely to cheat?' that remains the highlight of the video. While Angad kept his eyes shut, Neha gave him a bewildered look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The post was shared by Neha on her Instagram account. She captioned it saying, "Post and twinning Inspired by @ayushmannk n @tahirakashyap and we are allllllllll kinds of wrong!!! @angadbedi @indiatiktok #stayhomestaysafe #couplecompatibility"

The video received a lot of views and reactions however Neha was yet again trolled by her followers over her reaction. For the uninformed, a few weeks ago Neha was entangled in controversy for blasting a reality show contestant who claimed to have hit his girlfriend after she cheated on him. Neha had reportedly said that it’s a woman’s choice if she wants to be in a relationship with five boys at a time but hitting her is not the right thing to do.

Neha had later clarified and defended her statements saying, "A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety."

