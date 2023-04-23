Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes fans on Eid, shares teaser of his 'clean family comedy' Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Neha Sharma

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the movie Heropanti where he played the antagonist. Now, the actor is going to feature in a family comedy that also stars Neha Sharma and while wishing his fans Eid, the actor shared the teaser from his movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra which is a madcap comedy full of 'jugaad'.

On Saturday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wished his fans, Eid Mubarak, by sharing the teaser from his upcoming family comedy and wrote, “Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak (I wish you all on Eid) Presenting to you a clean family comedy film filled with twists, risks, and jugaad. Official Teaser for our upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra out now.” The teaser of the film was released on April 14 on Zee Music Company's official youtube channel. The actor will be essaying the role of jugaadu Jogi Pratap and Neha Sharma will be seen playing her love interest Phaadu Dimple.

Fans were seen showing their excitement for the actor’s movie in the comment section and heaped praise on the teaser. One of the comments read, “Bollywood legend is back.” Another comment read, “Something new is coming in Bollywood (fire emoji).” While complimenting Nawazuddin’s acting, another fan wrote, “Nawaz bhai ki lazawab acting (Nawaz brother’s awesome acting).” Another fan commented, “excited to watch this film. This is what we want not Heropanti Nawazuddin Siddiqui.”

Helmed by Kushan Nandy, the film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui. The family comedy stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma along with Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Vishal Anand in key roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on May 12.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2, and apart from Jogira Sara Ra Ra, the actor will also be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s directional Afwaah which is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Sumeet Vyas, Sharib Hashmi, and others in key roles.

