Naseeruddin Shah says 'Muslim hate' has become 'fashionable', slams government for using Islamophobia to get votes

Naseeruddin Shah recently slammed the government for using Islamophobia to get votes and talked about 'Muslim hate' becoming 'fashionable' even among educated people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Recently, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah who has been a vocal critic of the ruling party recently talked about ‘hate for Muslims’ being ‘cleverly tapped’ into by the government. He also talked about how the on-screen mood is a reflection of what's going on the ground and slammed the government for using Islamophobia for getting votes. 

In a conversation with Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah said, “Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?.”

He also added that the election commission is a mute spectator to politicians using religion to get votes and said, “I mean how spineless the election commission of ours is? Who doesn’t even dare utter a word? If a Muslim leader had said, ‘Allah Hu Akbar bol ke button dabao’, sh*t would have hit the fan. But here our Prime Minister goes ahead and says things like this and yet he loses. So, I have hope that this will wear off. But it’s definitely, at the moment, at its peak. It’s been a very clever card played by this government, and it has worked. Let’s see how long it continues to work.”

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the web series Taj: Divided by Blood which also stars Aashim Gulati, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taaha Shah, and Sandhya Mridul among others. The actor was seen playing the role of the Mughal Emperor Akbar in the web series which is streaming on Zee 5. The web series is now revived for the second season. 

Read Naseeruddin Shah defends Mughals amid 'vilification', says they were not 'murderous invaders like Nader Shah, Taimur'

 

