Naseeruddin Shah to play lead in Hindi remake of Malayalam film Udal: Report

Bollywood Naseeruddin Shah, who is one of the most talented actors, won our hearts with his blockbuster performances. As per rumours, Naseeruddin Shah is to play the lead in the Hindi remake of director Ratheesh Raghunandans Malayalam film Udal.

The film, which was quite well received in Malayalam, is to be remade in Hindi by Malayalam production house Sree Gokulam movies. In May, producer Gokulam Gopalan announced the remake of "Udal" in Hindi. Sources say that the writer and director of "Udal", Ratheesh Raghunandan, will direct the Hindi version as well.

Santhosh Thundiyil will be the cinematographer of the Hindi version while the Malayalam version was shot by Manoj Pillai. The story of "Udal" (Body), which featured Dhyan Sreenivasan, Durga Krishna, and Indrans in the lead, happens in one night and revolves around a daughter-in-law, who has been taking care of her ailing mother-in-law.

In a recent interview, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah stated that he suffers from onomatomania. The actor explained that his condition causes him to constantly repeating a word or phrase and that he is unable to rest even when he wants to. For the uninitiated, onomatomania is a condition in which a person repeatedly says a word or phrase for no apparent reason. He discussed his predicament while speaking on the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks.

"I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary," he said. Naseer even explained what the condition means. “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

According to HT, Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare "Onomatomania is not a condition, it is a random term. So, let us not call this an illness per se or a psychological condition. It may bother some people only if it impacts their overall functionality. Moreover, we consider anything an ailment only when it affects our day to day life, which includes our personal and professional life."

