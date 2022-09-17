Narendra Modi at 72: ‘Thank PM for inspiring, motivating Indians,’ says The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on September 17 (Saturday). Among the millions of fans that extended heartfelt wishes to the PM on his special day was The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who in his message mentioned that the Prime Minister is a source of inspiration and motivation for Indians.

In a touching video message, Vivek Agnihotri said, "On the occasion of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, I wish him from the bottom of my heart and I pray for his good health. I thank our PM for always inspiring us and motivating Indians. I pray to God that he continues to work for the youth and for the growth of this country with the same energy. I hope he will take our country to new heights."

This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating the PM’s birthday for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight). Various events such as exhibitions at the state and district levels on works done by the PM will be organised from September 17 (his birthday) to October 2.

JP Nadda, who is the BJP national president, has planned an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday. He has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate the day as ‘Seva Pakhwara’.

Meanwhile, every state and leader has special plans to celebrate the PM’s birthday in a unique way.

Last year, on the occasion of the PM's 71st birthday, the BJP celebrated ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 7. As part of the Abhiyan, health check-up camps were organised, and the youth-wing of the now ruling party also organised a blood donation camp. The BJP celebrated PM’s birthday with various service programmes and exhibitions showcasing development works undertaken by him. In 2020, amid the pandemic, while the celebrations on PM’s birthday remained low-key, the BJP organised a number of events, aimed at public service, across the country and celebrated it as 'Sewa Divas'.

PM Modi is into the fourth year of his second term as Prime Minister and has repeatedly emphasised the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ in his governance.

He has sought to usher inclusive, corruption-free and development-oriented governance. He was sworn in for his second term on May 2019 after serving as Prime Minister from 2014-2019. He is also the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with hai term spanning from 2001-2014. He led the BJP to record wins in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Known as one of the most techno-savvy leaders across the globe, he has sought to use technology to bring a change in the lives of people. He is very active on social media platforms. The Modi government aims to create a New India that is fit, skilled, digital and self-reliant. (With inputs from ANI)