Narendra Modi turns 72: A leader with resolve to transform lives, writes Gautam Gambhir

PM Modi has ignited the minds of our countrymen with the fire to become the best in the world in every sphere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Gautam Gambhir |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

India has seen and read the inspiring stories of several leaders in its 75 year history. However, very few leaders have overcome so many odds stacked against them. Only such leaders have the vision and resolve to transform the lives of people forever.

Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has done what no other premier of our country has ever been able to do. He has ignited the minds of our countrymen with the fire to become the best in the world in every sphere. That is the reason we see unprecedented growth and development, be it in technology, agriculture, business, infrastructure or education.

Eight years ago, PM Modi flagged off a new dawn with the vision of a ‘new India’. Today we are seeing great leaps in several fields, from science to sports. Several initiatives launched by PM Modi have not just uplifted the poor but empowered them with new opportunities to live and thrive. 

His undying commitment to ‘Make in India’, the mission to turn the country into a manufacturing hub has seen several state-of-the-art industries come up, generating employment opportunities. The plan to build India’s first semiconductor plant in Gujarat with a one-of-a-kind investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore from mining behemoth Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is a testament to his vision. 

Under PM Modi’s stewardship, India is fast climbing up the economic ladder, being not just the fastest growing economy but also the fifth largest economy of the world, having overtaken the United Kingdom recently.

As India marches forward into a bright and promising future, PM Modi, the flag bearer of this new India turns 72 today. 

I join the country in wishing our Hon’ble PM many happy returns of the day. May god bless him with a long and healthy life and may he continue to be an example of service before self!

