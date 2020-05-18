'My mother got anxiety attacks twice': Nawazuddin Siddiqui on travelling to UP amid lockdown

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have been placed under quarantine after they reached their hometown Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai. Opening up about the same, the actor shared a statement on Twitter citing the reason for his travel.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Nawazuddin wrote, "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome." Nawazuddin’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place for Eid with his family. He made it clear that the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.

Nawazuddin’s younger sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, 26, died in December last year after an eight-year battle with cancer. Nawazuddin had shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in a social media post on her 25th birthday. He’d written, "My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem," he had written.

On the work front, Nawazuddin is all set to witness the release of his film, Ghoomketu on Zee5. He plays the titular role and will be seen sharing the screen space with director Anurag Kashyap, who plays a cop in the film.