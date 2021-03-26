My career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for essaying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are offbeat, unique, and socially relevant. The actor, who has a packed 2021 with many projects in the pipeline, opened up about his career journey recently.

Speaking about his career in the Bollywood industry, Ayushmann said his "career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name." The 'Anek' actor said, "It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It's a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work."

Ayushmann further added, "I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that's what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse."

Also read Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate 20 years of togetherness, actor recalls falling for her during class 12

Ayushmann further said that he will continue to be disruptive and try and give fresh cinema every time he comes on the big screen. He also added that he wants to "create an impact in the minds of people through the stories" he tells.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', and 'Doctor G'. Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan.