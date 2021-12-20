Munmun Dutta grooves to 'Hey ladies, drop it down', fans say 'most beautiful girl on TV'

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer has dropped a dance video on social media. In the video, the actress can be seen grooving to the popular song ‘Hey ladies, drop it down’.

Munmun Dutta on Sunday took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself. As soon as she uploaded this video, her fans started dropping hearts and fire emojis under the post. One of her fans wrote, “So beautiful girl,” while another fan mentioned, “The stars, sun, and moon come second because your smile shines brighter than them all.”

Meanwhile, one social media user praised the actress for her character in ‘TMKOC’ and wrote, “Munmun Dutta Tarak Mehta mein bahut achcha katri ho role.” Another user commented, “most beautiful girl on TV.”

Watch Video:

For the unversed, earlier, Munmun Dutta opened up about her bad experience when #MeToo movement hit India. She wrote, “#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat, shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter, mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories..”

She also mentioned that writing something like this brings tears to her eyes.