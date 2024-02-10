Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Mrunal Thakur recalls being body shamed, photographer calling her 'village girl'.

After impressing everyone with her performance in Sita Ramam, Lust Stories, Mrunal Thakur is currently earning praise for her performance in Hi Nanna. The actress recently talked about being body shamed and being called 'village girl'.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Mrunal Thakur talked about how she was once body-shamed during one of the auditions. She recalled a photographer calling her 'village girl' but later apologising. She said, "Yes exactly. You are an actor… Somebody I met for a meeting told me, ‘Oh Mrunal, you are not sexy at all.’ I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person. He said the character is sexy, but he doesn’t see me anywhere close. I said in that case, do a look test sir and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologised."

She further added that even her dead skin feels sexy to her and said, "I have immense faith in my team, they transform you. As an actor, it is so important for me to be neutral, so that makers around me can mold me in those characters. When you talk about being ‘sexy’, I mean when I say that even the dead skin of my toe feels sexy to me. Sexy is a conversation you can have, but how many people can do that?"

She further recalled the time when she was asked to lose weight and revealed her sassy reply. She said, "Also, it depends a lot on what is one’s definition of sexy. What is it that people want to see? When I did a song, people were like, ‘No don’t do these, you need to lose weight.’ I told them, ‘Listen, I have thick thighs and I own them. If I am not uncomfortable, why are you feeling that?’ There are of course makers who appreciate this. Primarily, I want to be a clay so that makers give me the shape they want for my character. Someone, while talking about a character, told me that it is something I would do even in my sleep. But it didn’t impress me, because why would I want to take up something that easy then."

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the movie Family Star which also stars Vijay Deverakonda Divyansha Kaushik, and Ajay Ghosh along with others in key roles. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the film is scheduled to hit screens on April 5 and is co-produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.

