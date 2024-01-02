Headlines

Bollywood

Mouni Roy poses in floral bikini, shares inside photos and videos from her New Year vacation with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy has set the internet on fire in a multi-coloured floral bikini with her latest Instagram post, in which she has shared pics and clips from her New Year vacation in Dubai with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

Mouni Roy/Instagram
Mouni Roy welcomed 2024 with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Dubai. The actress, who made her acting debut in the popular TV soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has been sharing amazing photos and videos with Suraj from her New Year vacation on her Instagram.

Mouni and Suraj are seen chilling by the pool, she is seen setting the internet on fire in a floral bikini, and she is seen taking a selfie in the bikini, along with a couple of other pics and clips that she posted in her latest carousel post. "Wake up, coffee, swim, eat, read repeat kinda day x #lovemylife 1:1:24", she captioned her post and added a butterfly emoji.

Netizens shared their mixed reactions in the comments section. While most of them appreciated the actress for her sizzling looks with comments such as "Prettiest and hottest", some of them also bashed her for sharing her bikini photos with comments such as "Please stop bikini posts."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen playing the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness, in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra in 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer was the highest-grossing Hindi film two years back, earning Rs 430 crore gross worldwide.

The actress will be seen next in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, the series is produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment - the digital wing of Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in March.

READ | Showtime teaser: Emraan Hashmi is 'badshah of Bollywood' in Karan Johar's show on nepotism, power struggles

 

