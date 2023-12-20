Headlines

Showtime teaser: Emraan Hashmi is 'badshah of Bollywood' in Karan Johar's show on nepotism, power struggles

Also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, the web series Showtime will release on Disney+ Hotstar next year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Showtime/Disney+ Hotstar YouTube screengrab
The teaser for Showtime, the upcoming web series exploring the dark underbelly of Bollywood, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, December 20. The Disney+ Hotstar show has a star-studded cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz.

An epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. The show's release date hasn't been revealed yet by the streaming giant.

Emraan, who was recently seen as the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer spy thriller Tiger 3, plays the 'Badshah of Bollywood', and says in the teaser, "Nepotism ke mukhaute ke peeche aakhir mein har outsider insider banna chahta hai (at the end, every outsider wants to become an insider behind the garb of nepotism)."

Interestingly, the show is produced by Karan Johar, who himself has been accused of allegedly promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry, under Dharmatic Entertainment - the digital wing of Dharma Productions. The filmmaker, producer, and host shared the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, "Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Showtime is created by Sumit Roy, directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, and written by Sumit Roy, Lara Chandni, and Mithun Gangopadhyay. Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai act as co-producers. Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma have penned the dialogues for the show.

