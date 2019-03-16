Headlines

Bollywood

'Mota lag raha hai': Kareena Kapoor Khan's sassy reply to trolls who feel Taimur Ali Khan 'bhookha marr raha hai'

Not only was Taimur Ali Khan trolled on social media, but Kareena Kapoor Khan even gave an unabashed reply on being asked how does Saif Ali Khan allow her to wear a bikini

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2019, 05:35 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her sassy attitude. We all know how protective she is about her son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, on a chat show when she was asked to react to a few trolls, one of which said that Taimur isn't getting enough to eat, she replied saying that he eats so much that baby Tim now looks healthy and a bit fat, adding that he eats a lot.

Kareena came across some comments where people had made judgements on her and Taimur. She, in her much-loved sassy style, went on to answer each troll in a hilarious and unabashed way. Her answers would literally remind everyone of the time when she was on the Koffee couch with Priyanka Chopra, taking a dig at her from time-to-time as well.

The comment for Taimur Ali Khan was, “Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger).” Giving her response to that, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (But the poor guy is not dying hungry. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat).”

She replied to other comments with sass too. When someone asked her to give Taimur a haircut or else the nation would get tired of him, she went on to feel glad about that. Kareena went on to say that she wants people to get tired of him so that her kid can finally lead a normal life. “I think sometimes they cross the line, especially when it comes to Taimur. The way they want to know everyday what he is eating, where he is going, what he is wearing, is he going to playschool or to a gym. So I am like once in a while it is fine but everyday? What is the reason that you have to see this child. I understand that many people have said that he is so cute and that he brings smiles to their faces. Of course he does that but he is two years old. You have to allow that person to live their life fearlessly, especially a child who is growing up,” Kareena mentioned.

The chat show, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, also saw a segment where a user questioned Kareena for wearing a bikini. Not just that, the user went on to blame her husband Saif Ali Khan for not stopping her. “Go to hell Saif Ali Khan, you not a shame to let your f**king wife wearing bikini,” read the comment. Kareena gave it back to the user by saying, “Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini anyway? Because I don’t think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don’t think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me and when I am wearing a bikini then obviously there’s a reason I am wearing it - I am taking a dip.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will soon also begin work on Karan Johar's directorial Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor with her.

