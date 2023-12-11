Headlines

Jaya Ahsan on working with Pankaj Tripathi in her Bollywood debut Kadak Singh: 'I felt a bit nervous...' | Exclusive

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

The Google Year in Search 2023 insights reveal that a Bollywood star is among the most searched actors in the world but it's not one of the usual suspects.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Google has released its Year in Search 2023, which details all the top search trends on the social media platform worldwide. The site details lists like most searched actors, films, news events, sports events, and many more. The lists gave some expected results with many of the most-talked-about people of the year dominating them but sprang some surprises as well. This included an Indian actress beating the likes of Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, and others to be the most-searched film actress in the world.

The most searched film actress of 2023 on Google, a Bollywood star

Courtesy her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra and releases like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani topped Google’s list of most searched people in India in 2023. But her popularity is not limited just to India. Kiara conquered globally this year. The global list of most searched actors of 2023 is dominated by male actors with Jeremy Renner at the top, and also including Danny Masterson, Pedro Pascal, and Brendan Fraser. Only two actresses are in the top 10 – Jenna Ortega due to her web series Wednesday, and Kiara Advani.

The big names that Kiara Advani beat out

Jenna Ortega did not do films this year, making Kiara the most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023. Margot Robbie had a huge release this year with Barbie but she lost to Kiara. Gal Gadot (with Heart of Stone) also lost to the young Indian star. Surprisingly, Indian stars, who are popular globally, such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, also missed out on entering the list of top 10 searched actors.

Kiara Advani in 2023

Kiara has had an eventful year. She began it with her grand wedding to Sidharth Malhotra in Rajasthan, which shot the two actors to the top of Google searches. She then appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was recieved well and did decent business. Kiara’s performance as a sexual asault survivor was praised as well. The actress rounded off the year with a much-talked-about appearance on Koffee With Karan. She was also in news for being a part of two huge upcoming films – Ram Charan’s Game Changer, and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

