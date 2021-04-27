Mithun Chakraborty is not COVID-19 positive, son Mahaakshay assures 'dad is fine'

After several reports of veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced, the news was then refuted by Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty or 'Mimoh' through a statement given to SpotboyE.

Speaking about his father's health, Mahaakshay said, "Dad is fine. He is working on the show and as well as for the people back in West Bengal. He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic."

The tweet of Mithun testing positive was originally shared by Filmfare who later deleted it and posted a new tweet saying that the news of the actor testing positive was incorrect

They also shared a statement by the actor turned politician in which he confirmed that he is, in fact, healthy.

Mithun's statement read as, "After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto."

The second wave of COVID-19 has affected Bollywood quite extensively. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.