Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is headlined by Akshay Kumar and will start streaming on Netflix from December 1.

The rescue thriller Mission Raniganj, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released in the theatres on October 6 to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. The film was a commercial flop as it failed to recover its reported budget of Rs 55 crore and earned only Rs 46 crore at the box office globally.

Mission Raniganj will start streaming on the OTT giant Netflix from December 1. As per the details on the Netflix app, the film's synopsis reads, "When a flood leaves dozens of workers trapped in a coal mine, an engineer embarks on a daring rescue mission to sae them. Inspired by real events."

The rescue thriller is inspired by a real disaster that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989 and left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine. The mining engineer and trained rescue official Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, rescused those 65 miners and became a national hero.





Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma. The film was earlier reportedly titled Capsule Gill and The Great Indian Rescue.

It is the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai after seven years. Desai had directed the Khiladi star in the 2016 crime thriller Rustom, which was also based on a real life story of Indian naval officer KM Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover, in what became the last jury trial in the Indian legal history.



