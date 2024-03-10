Miss World contestants walk the ramp with stars of Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi at Sakal Ban song launch

Miss World contestants walk the ramp in Heeramandi's costumes with the cast on the global stage to launch the first song ‘Sakal Ban’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix series.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with his upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The makers recently launched the first siong from the series adding to the excitement of the audience. However, the song launch took place at the Miss World stage in Mumbai.

The 13 winners of the fast-track talent round at Miss World 2024 walked the ramp along with the cast of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. The 20 beauties walked in the costumes from the first song titled Sakal Ban from Heeramandi. The contestants of Miss World experienced the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix’s series Heeramandi through art, music and costumes. They experienced Indian culture and heritage and transported themselves to the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched the first song from his music label Bhansali Music, Sakal Ban for his maiden Netflix series'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on the global stage of Miss World 2024. It was aired in over 140 countries, the walk, and the song play out was truly a magnificent launch of the song. With this Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave the Miss World an experience of India’s rich culture. This mesmerizing composition is sung by the talented Raja Hasan and adorned with the timeless lyrics of Amir Khusro. It embodies the essence of traditional folk music while resonating with Bhansali's signature grandeur.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi talks about the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. Talking about the series, Manisha Koirala said, "It’s been a humongous journey, I’ve seen him grow as an artist, as a maestro, as a genius, he is India’s best, he is greatest filmmakers in India. We are lucky to be working, sweating and trying to perfect our act. We are dying to show it to everybody.” The series is set to release this year on Netflix.