Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh passes away

Popular singers Daler Mehendi and Mika Singh's elder brother Amarjeet Singh left for heavenly abode on Monday, October 29, 2018 early in the morning. Amarjeet Singh was in the hospital since the past few days and breathed his last on Monday morning in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground around 5 pm in the evening, as per reports.

Mika Singh took to his Instagram account to confirm the sad news and share it with his followers. He shared a picture of Amarjeet Singh and wrote along side, "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki Fateh..We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh our elder brother who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning. The cremation will take place at 5pm today at Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground. Waheguru.. In GriefDaler MehndiHarjeet MehndiJoginder SinghMika Singh"

Daler Mehendi too shared the same picture and note on his Instagram account.

Both Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi are noted names in the music industry. While Daler shot to fame with his 1995 hit song Bolo Ta Ra Ra and went on to give hits like, Tunak Tunak Tun, Ho jayegi Balle Balle, Na Na Na Na Na Re, Baahubali title track, Rang De Basanti among others, Mika became a popular singer with his track Saaan Me Lag Gayi Aag and went on to rule to charts with songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Pungi, Dhinka Chika, Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Milegi Milehi among others.