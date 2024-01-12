Merry Christmas public review: Netizens call Katrina class apart, Vijay Sethupathi fabulous in unique crime thriller

Sriram Raghavan's latest directorial has left moviegoers impressed, and they are praising Merry Christmas as a 'unique blend' of crime thriller with dark comedy.

Director Sriram Raghavan's latest directorial, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas has been released in theatres, and the netizens are impressed by a unique blend of dark comedy with crime thriller. Soon after the film's release, several moviegoers took their thoughts about the film to Twitter.

Merry Christmas revolves around Katrina, the mother of a single child, and a mysterious Vijay as two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve and their romance soon turns into a nightmare filled with violence and suspense.

A netizen praised Merry Christmas by tweeting, "Fresh Storyline and Unique Concept, Acting of all Actors is simply outstanding, and Direction of Ragwan sir is brilliant, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi chemistry is stand out, music is phenomenal." Another netizen wrote, "The #MerryChristmas movie is filled with thrilling suspense and a novel plot with dark humour. The climax is fantastic, and all the actors deliver fabulous performances. #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi." An internet user wrote, "Keeps you hooked until the end. Vijay Sethupati delivering as always but it's Katrina Kaif who steals the show in this one. A Sriram Raghavan masterpiece. The music, dialogue and everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it."

Here are the tweets

Katrina as Maria wining hearts

“Katrina is class apart. Her expressions, body language and a restrained act never let her overpower the character.” - Katrinakaif #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/Fx3bNQ9Tsj — myqueenkay (@myqueenkay1) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmasReview



This Is #SriramRaghavan's Stamped Murder Mystery, Which Has Humour, Tense Situation, Nail-biting Sequence.



A Perfect Thriller, with Romance In The Core Of it.... And you simply can't guess the next SCENE.



Rating -



You will go to theater to see… pic.twitter.com/R7D6DHV3xu — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmasReview



Maria aka #KatrinaKaif have

multitudinous layer

She is Vulnerable as Mother

Vicious as Wife & Vivid as Companion. Excels in every scene.



Albert aka #VijaySethupathi did his part fab & turns out to be a friend in a need is friend indeed. pic.twitter.com/0CmaCfV6le — (@KatrinaKraze) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmasReview - Delightful.



Fresh Storyline and Unique Concept, Acting of all Actors is simply outstanding, and Direction of Ragwan sir is brilliant, #KatrinaKaif & #VijaySethupathi Chemistry is Stand Out, Music is Phenomenal.



Overall Good Movie#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/063M0G04e7 — AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 12, 2024

What a movie!

Keeps you hooked until the end.#VijaySethupati delivering as always

but it's #KatrinaKaif who steals the show in this one

A #SriramRaghavan masterpiece

The music,dialogues & everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it. #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/j7BeUFYJVH — Abdullah Shoukat (@AbdulahShokat10) January 12, 2024

Merry Christmas was initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, the film was preponed to December 8 and was again pushed ahead due to the three big releases this month - Animal, Salaar, and Dunki.

The music of Merry Christmas has been composed by Pritam and Varun Grover has penned the lyrics for the soundtrack. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan