Merry Christmas public review: Netizens call Katrina class apart, Vijay Sethupathi fabulous in unique crime thriller

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Merry Christmas public review: Netizens call Katrina class apart, Vijay Sethupathi fabulous in unique crime thriller

Sriram Raghavan's latest directorial has left moviegoers impressed, and they are praising Merry Christmas as a 'unique blend' of crime thriller with dark comedy.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

article-main
A poster of Merry Christmas (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director Sriram Raghavan's latest directorial, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas has been released in theatres, and the netizens are impressed by a unique blend of dark comedy with crime thriller. Soon after the film's release, several moviegoers took their thoughts about the film to Twitter. 

Merry Christmas revolves around Katrina, the mother of a single child, and a mysterious Vijay as two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve and their romance soon turns into a nightmare filled with violence and suspense.

A netizen praised Merry Christmas by tweeting, "Fresh Storyline and Unique Concept, Acting of all Actors is simply outstanding, and Direction of Ragwan sir is brilliant, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi chemistry is stand out, music is phenomenal." Another netizen wrote, "The #MerryChristmas movie is filled with thrilling suspense and a novel plot with dark humour. The climax is fantastic, and all the actors deliver fabulous performances. #KatrinaKaif  and #VijaySethupathi." An internet user wrote, "Keeps you hooked until the end. Vijay Sethupati delivering as always but it's Katrina Kaif who steals the show in this one. A Sriram Raghavan masterpiece. The music, dialogue and everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it." 

Here are the tweets

Merry Christmas was initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, the film was preponed to December 8 and was again pushed ahead due to the three big releases this month - Animal, Salaar, and Dunki. 

The music of Merry Christmas has been composed by Pritam and Varun Grover has penned the lyrics for the soundtrack. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE