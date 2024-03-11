Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

IPL 2024: Fan gifts CSK captain MS Dhoni hand-painted artworks, photo goes viral

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

Meet 'Inverter Man of India', sold pens to pay for education, now owns Rs 23000000000 company, he is…

CMF Neckband Pro goes on sale in India: Price, features and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

IPL 2024: Fan gifts CSK captain MS Dhoni hand-painted artworks, photo goes viral

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

9 must-watch romantic Korean dramas

Unique species die after giving birth

Before Oppenheimer, 10 films with most number of Oscars to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When, where to watch Pankaj Tripathi's biopic of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Meet the star who used to work as Shah Rukh Khan's costume designer in his hit films.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 03:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Karan Johar childhood pic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance in Bollywood, is not only known for his acting chops but also for his style. When the actor started his journey with films like Deewana, Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge, and more, there was one artiste who designed his costumes and later he became a star. 

The artiste we are talking about is an actor, director, and producer who has given five Rs 100-crore hits and no flops as a director. Not only this, he also shares a special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and has done a number of hit films with him. He is none other than Karan Johar. 

Before making his directorial debut, Karan Johar worked as an assistant director and designed the costumes of Shah Rukh Khan. In Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge, SRK's costumes were designed by Karan. Not only this, in 2000 hit Mohabbatein, while he designed the clothes for SRK, Manish Malhotra designed the clothes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In movies like Om Shanti Om, Veer Zara, and Mai Hoon Naa also Karan designed the costumes for Shah Rukh. 

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share a strong friendship. The duo first met at the sets of Karan Arjun and later they gave many classics together. Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. and then they became one of the blockbuster director-actor duos with films like Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham... (2001), Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2011). 

Karan Johar is now one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood who has given many Rs 100 crore blockbusters like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

The filmmaker now enjoys a luxurious life and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1740 crore. He owns a company named Dharma Productions, which makes films like Dostana, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Agneepath, Dear Zindagi and their upcoming production includes Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement