Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Meet the star who used to work as Shah Rukh Khan's costume designer in his hit films.

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance in Bollywood, is not only known for his acting chops but also for his style. When the actor started his journey with films like Deewana, Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge, and more, there was one artiste who designed his costumes and later he became a star.

The artiste we are talking about is an actor, director, and producer who has given five Rs 100-crore hits and no flops as a director. Not only this, he also shares a special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and has done a number of hit films with him. He is none other than Karan Johar.

Before making his directorial debut, Karan Johar worked as an assistant director and designed the costumes of Shah Rukh Khan. In Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge, SRK's costumes were designed by Karan. Not only this, in 2000 hit Mohabbatein, while he designed the clothes for SRK, Manish Malhotra designed the clothes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In movies like Om Shanti Om, Veer Zara, and Mai Hoon Naa also Karan designed the costumes for Shah Rukh.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share a strong friendship. The duo first met at the sets of Karan Arjun and later they gave many classics together. Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. and then they became one of the blockbuster director-actor duos with films like Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham... (2001), Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2011).

Karan Johar is now one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood who has given many Rs 100 crore blockbusters like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The filmmaker now enjoys a luxurious life and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1740 crore. He owns a company named Dharma Productions, which makes films like Dostana, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Agneepath, Dear Zindagi and their upcoming production includes Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15