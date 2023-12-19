Headlines

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Twins that have played International cricket together

8 health benefits of kadha in winter 

10 biggest wealth-creating companies in India in the last 5 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Bollywood's richest man is now a shark on Shark Tank India, bringing his experience of building billion-dollar companies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, Shark Tank India announced a new shark will be joining the judges’ panel for the ongoing third season of the show. The popular reality show is now bringing in billionaire entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, founder of UpGrad and RSVP Movies, who formerly ran UTV Motion Pictures.

A statement by SonyLIV, which is streaming Shark Tank, said: “Following the inimitable success of the first two seasons, Shark Tank India is poised to set new benchmarks in the Indian startup ecosystem with its much-awaited third season. Now, Sony LIV is all set to elevate the entrepreneurial fervor in Shark Tank India 3 by including a dynamic new Shark, Ronnie Screwvala. The Co-Founder and Chairperson of UpGrad, Screwvala brings his wealth of experience and insights to the illustrious panel of Sharks for the upcoming season.”

Who is Ronnie Screwvala, Bollywood’s richest man?

Ronnie Screwvala has a reported net worth of Rs 12800 crore ($1.55 billion), which makes him Bollywood’s richest person and only billionaire. The filmmaker started as a toothbrush manufacturer in the 70s, and went on to set up a cable TV businss in 1981, his first entry in the entertainment world. In 1990, with an investment of just Rs 37,000, he founded UTV, which eventually became a major television producer, creating shows like Shanti and Sea Hawks. UTV also moved to film production with titles like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express and many more. In 2012, Screwvala sold his share of the company to Disney for over a billion dollars. Two years later, the entrepreneur founded RSVP Movies, which has produced films like Uri and Kedarnath among others. As a producer, he has won a National Award for Rang De Basanti, along with three Filmfare Awards.

Ronnie Screwvala’s Rs 18690 crore company

But movies aren’t the only business Screwvala dabbles in. He is also the founder of the $2.25 billion company UpGrad. The film producer and entrepreneur founded upGrad by teaming up with three IIT graduates – Mayank Kumar, Phalgum Kompalli, and Ravijot Chug. The online education company was founded in 2015. upGrad serves as a platform where people can seek their higher educational degrees, specializing in Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and more courses.

Other sharks in Shark Tank India

Ronnie Screwvala completes the panel of Shark Tank India Season 3, which includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals LTD), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund), and Varun Dua (Founder and CEO of ACKO).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE