Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Bollywood's richest man is now a shark on Shark Tank India, bringing his experience of building billion-dollar companies.

On Monday, Shark Tank India announced a new shark will be joining the judges’ panel for the ongoing third season of the show. The popular reality show is now bringing in billionaire entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, founder of UpGrad and RSVP Movies, who formerly ran UTV Motion Pictures.

A statement by SonyLIV, which is streaming Shark Tank, said: “Following the inimitable success of the first two seasons, Shark Tank India is poised to set new benchmarks in the Indian startup ecosystem with its much-awaited third season. Now, Sony LIV is all set to elevate the entrepreneurial fervor in Shark Tank India 3 by including a dynamic new Shark, Ronnie Screwvala. The Co-Founder and Chairperson of UpGrad, Screwvala brings his wealth of experience and insights to the illustrious panel of Sharks for the upcoming season.”

Who is Ronnie Screwvala, Bollywood’s richest man?

Ronnie Screwvala has a reported net worth of Rs 12800 crore ($1.55 billion), which makes him Bollywood’s richest person and only billionaire. The filmmaker started as a toothbrush manufacturer in the 70s, and went on to set up a cable TV businss in 1981, his first entry in the entertainment world. In 1990, with an investment of just Rs 37,000, he founded UTV, which eventually became a major television producer, creating shows like Shanti and Sea Hawks. UTV also moved to film production with titles like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express and many more. In 2012, Screwvala sold his share of the company to Disney for over a billion dollars. Two years later, the entrepreneur founded RSVP Movies, which has produced films like Uri and Kedarnath among others. As a producer, he has won a National Award for Rang De Basanti, along with three Filmfare Awards.

Ronnie Screwvala’s Rs 18690 crore company

But movies aren’t the only business Screwvala dabbles in. He is also the founder of the $2.25 billion company UpGrad. The film producer and entrepreneur founded upGrad by teaming up with three IIT graduates – Mayank Kumar, Phalgum Kompalli, and Ravijot Chug. The online education company was founded in 2015. upGrad serves as a platform where people can seek their higher educational degrees, specializing in Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and more courses.

Other sharks in Shark Tank India

Ronnie Screwvala completes the panel of Shark Tank India Season 3, which includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals LTD), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund), and Varun Dua (Founder and CEO of ACKO).