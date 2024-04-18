Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Madhavan's heroine, who gained fame due to cricket, faced controversy for her dressing, is now...

This actress, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film, became famous due to cricket.

Many Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, and others made their debut with Shah Rukh Khan and ruled over Bollywood. Another actress, who started her career opposite SRK in the blockbuster film, then gave back-to-back flops and later became fame due to cricket.

The actress we are talking about has also shared the screen with stars like R Madhavan, Prabhas, and others and became a household name with her hit TV shows. She is also a fashion designer and has her own label. She is none other than Mandira Bedi.

Mandira Bedi started her journey in the showbiz with the TV show Shanti. She then made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. The film also starred Kajol and Amrish Puri along with others and emerged as a blockbuster. She then starred in Badal which featured Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, but it was a commercial failure. The actress' next few releases failed to impress the audience.

However, her career in television made her a popular name. She starred in TV shows like Ghar Jamai alongside R Madhavan and Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more. However, she shot to fame with her stint as a cricket presenter. She hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007, Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006, and Indian Premier League for Sony Max and became a household name.

However, with fame came controversies. The actress faced backlash for her dressing during one of the matches in 2013. When Mandira came on air to kick off the final between Sri Lanka and Australia, she was seen in a saree, designed by Puneet Nanda of designer label Satya Paul, that had flags of all countries in the World Cup. However, what caused the backlash was the Indian flag appearing in the folds of her saree below her knee, near her foot. However, the actress was quick to apologize and said, "It was inadvertent and unintentional. I did not want to show disrespect to the national flag."

Meanwhile, Apart from entertaining the audience with her films and TV shows, the actress also holds a degree in fashion design and debuted as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection. She also launched her signature saree store in Mumbai. On the work front, the actress was last seen in a small role in the hit web series The Railway Men which also starred R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

