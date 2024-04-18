Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Madhavan's heroine, who gained fame due to cricket, faced controversy for her dressing, is now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at Rs 24,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore attached by ED in money laundering case

Nestle getting children addicted to sugar, Cerelac contains 3 grams of sugar per serving in India but not in…

Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at Rs 24,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore attached by ED in money laundering case

Are eggs considered vegetarian or non-vegetarian?

Stunning photos captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope 

Do you know who invented helicopter?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Madhavan's heroine, who gained fame due to cricket, faced controversy for her dressing, is now...

Meet actress who is a superstar, went through 2 failed marriages, was rumoured to be close to former PM, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Madhavan's heroine, who gained fame due to cricket, faced controversy for her dressing, is now...

This actress, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film, became famous due to cricket.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 01:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Mandira Bedi childhood photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, and others made their debut with Shah Rukh Khan and ruled over Bollywood. Another actress, who started her career opposite SRK in the blockbuster film, then gave back-to-back flops and later became fame due to cricket. 

The actress we are talking about has also shared the screen with stars like R Madhavan, Prabhas, and others and became a household name with her hit TV shows. She is also a fashion designer and has her own label. She is none other than Mandira Bedi. 

Mandira Bedi started her journey in the showbiz with the TV show Shanti. She then made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. The film also starred Kajol and Amrish Puri along with others and emerged as a blockbuster. She then starred in Badal which featured Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, but it was a commercial failure. The actress' next few releases failed to impress the audience. 

However, her career in television made her a popular name. She starred in TV shows like Ghar Jamai alongside R Madhavan and Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more. However, she shot to fame with her stint as a cricket presenter. She hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007, Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006, and Indian Premier League for Sony Max and became a household name. 

However, with fame came controversies. The actress faced backlash for her dressing during one of the matches in 2013. When Mandira came on air to kick off the final between Sri Lanka and Australia, she was seen in a saree, designed by Puneet Nanda of designer label Satya Paul, that had flags of all countries in the World Cup. However, what caused the backlash was the Indian flag appearing in the folds of her saree below her knee, near her foot. However, the actress was quick to apologize and said, "It was inadvertent and unintentional. I did not want to show disrespect to the national flag." 

Meanwhile, Apart from entertaining the audience with her films and TV shows, the actress also holds a degree in fashion design and debuted as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection. She also launched her signature saree store in Mumbai. On the work front, the actress was last seen in a small role in the hit web series The Railway Men which also starred R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

'World's largest democracy': US recognises India as important strategic partner despite recent criticisms in media

Not Thalapathy Vijay or Dhanush; Sandeep Reddy Vanga says this Tamil star can play Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal

MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement