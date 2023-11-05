Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Lokesh Kanagaraj is beaming with pride after the success of Leo and it is expected that the combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh would create some magic at the box-office.

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth has delivered one of the biggest hit of his career in 2023 as Rajinikanth’s last release Jailer went on to become a blockbuster. Rajinikanth is currently working on two big projects, including ‘Thalaivar 171’which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is generating a lot of buzz and the latest news which has left everyone stunned is related to Rajinikanth’s fees for this film.

It is to be noted that after 2.0, which released in 2018, Rajinikanth failed to deliver any big hit. Petta, Darbar, or Annaatthe, all of these films were moderate hits. But Rajinikanth returned with a bang in 2023 with Jailer, which is currently the second biggest hit Tamil film globally.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is beaming with pride after the success of Leo and it is expected that the combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh would create some magic at the box-office. Amid all this this exciting news, it has been reported by Koimoi.com that Rajinikanth is charging Rs 260-280 crores for Thalaivar 171. The report added that the makers of the film had offered Rajini the distribution rights for a particular region, but the superstar rejected the offer.

If the rumor is true, then Rajinikanth has become the not the highest-paid actor in India but in Asia as well. Thalaivar 171 is being produced by Sun Pictures, which is owned by billionaire businessman Kalanithi Maran. It may be recalled that Sun Pictures has also produced Rajinikanth’s Jailer.