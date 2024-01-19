Meet India's highest-paid actress, returned Miss India crown, rejected many big films, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

Urvashi Rautela had reportedly asked for a whopping Rs 3 Crore for her three-minute performance.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela never fails to make headlines with her stunning appearances at glamorous events. Last, she grabbed everyone's attention for reportedly charging a substantial amount of Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance in a song.

The actress, known for her previous item songs in films like Waltair Veerayya and Agent, was approached to perform in another item number for a film by Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni. According to reports, Urvashi Rautela asked for a whopping Rs 3 Crore for her three-minute performance.

This means she would be earning Rs 1 Crore per minute, setting a new record as the highest-paid actress in India for a one-minute performance. Such a demand is unprecedented, as no other actress is reported to be paid Rs 1 Crore for a single minute on screen. Previously, there were reports that Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in 'Waltair Veerayya,' a film featuring South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi.

When Urvashi returned her Miss India Universe Crown

Urvashi courted her first controversy when she returned her Miss Universe crown in 2012. In 2012, Urvashi Rautela participated in the third edition of the 'I AM She' beauty pageant and emerged victorious by winning the Miss India Universe crown, surpassing 20 other contestants. However, her joy was short-lived as she was later asked to return the crown because, at the time of competing, she was underage, being only a few months shy of turning 18.

The complications did not end there. Urvashi had also violated contractual terms as she had previously won the title of Miss Tourism Queen Of The Year in 2011, and according to the contract, she wasn't allowed to participate in another pageant for at least a year. As a result of these issues, Urvashi had to relinquish the crown, and it was handed over to the first runner-up, Shilpa Singh.

As per Koimpi, while speaking about the same, Urvashi said, "As a 17-year-old girl, I had dreams and I left some major film projects just to fulfil my dreams. But then at that point of time films were not my main focus. My main focus was winning the pageant and for the past two years I gave up all the modelling projects and I was just preparing. So a girl who just gave up everything because she was preparing for pageants, it was tough. Preparing for pageants, I feel is equivalent to an athlete going to the Olympics. I was underage just 4 days shorter of turning 18 and then when you come to know about it. So it was not a good feeling I really can’t express.”

Urvashi Rautela added, “I got to know about it. We were all sitting at a table. It was Oct 2nd, I still remember it was 2:00 am. I was coming back in my car and we reached the place where we stayed. I was with my dad outside. It was thundering, raining and I was crying. My tears and the rain were all together. I was crying because this was something I had never imagined, no one could accept it. To me, the title meant everything. So it depends on how serious you are about things and how hard you prepare. The intensity depends from person to person. I was crying, and it was raining from 3:30 p.m. at midnight until 7 a.m. the next morning. I was standing there in the rain. My father came outside, he saw me standing there and I did not react. It was a very blank moment. There were many accusations levelled against me at the time that I lied about my age. Also, in 2015, many people were opposed to my participation, but I was following my heart.”