Meet filmmaker who directed Ajay Devgn's biggest hit, worked as child artiste, later gave India's biggest flop, now...

As Ajay Devgn turned 55, we will discuss the director who gave him the biggest blockbuster of his career. No, we're not talking about Rohit Shetty, but we will discuss an engineer who started his career as a child artiste and later worked in a production company. His experience of working as a production head pushed him to become a director, and he ventured into films with the Marathi hit Lokmanya-Ek Yogyapurush.

The director who gave Ajay Devgn's biggest hit is...

Om Raut. The filmmaker is the son of veteran journalist and Shiv Sena's MP Bharatkumar Raut. Bharatkumar has also been the editor of Maharastra Times and has served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for more than four decades. Om Raut completed his electronics engineering from the Shah & Anchor College of Engineering in Mumbai. Later he went to New York for further studies and completed his post-graduate in films from Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, New York.

Before director, Om Raut worked as...

Om Raut started his career as a child artiste and worked in several commercials. Om worked as a writer and director for MTV Network in New York City. After returning to India from New York, he became the creative head of DAR Motion Pictures and produced hit films, Haunted 3D and City of Gold. In 2015, Om made his directorial debut Lokmanya-Ek Yogyapurush, and the film garnered positive responses from the masses and critics.

Om Raut: The director who gave Ajay Devgn his biggest blockbuster

In 2020, Om made his debut in Bollywood and directed Ajay Devgn in the historical war drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, with Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, and Kajol as Savitri Bai. Tanhaji was well-received by the audience, and it grossed Rs 361 crores worldwide, with Rs 279 crores from India.

Om Raut: The director who gave India's biggest flop

After delivering a blockbuster directorial, Om's second film, Adipurush, became India's biggest flop. The cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana starred Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The movie was released on June 16, 2023, with negative reviews from critics and the masses. Made on a reported budget of Rs 550 crore, the film only grossed Rs 325 crore, causing a loss of Rs 225 crore. Ever since Adipurush, Om Raut went underground, and there's no update on his next film.