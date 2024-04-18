Meet actress who made debut opposite Rishi Kapoor, became overnight star, got married 4 times, her father is..

In the year 1991, a lovely Pakistani actress was seen in a film titled 'Henna' opposite Rishi Kapoor. She won the hearts of the audiences with her beauty and acting and rose to overnight fame by making a debut with a film produced and directed by Randhir Kapoor. Though this actress did not have a successful career in Bollywood then on, she grabbed headlines, in both India and Pakistan, for her personal life.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Zeba Bakhtiar who is the daughter of Yahya Bakhtiar, a lawyer, politician, and pre-independence Muslim League activist. Her father also served as the Attorney General of Pakistan and also played a fundamental role in framing Pakistan's current constitution.

Born in 1965, Zeba Bakhtiar belongs to a powerful Pakistani family. Her mother was of English descent. Her parents met in the UK in the early 1940s and got married.

As for her film career, Zeba Bakhtiar is best known for her role in the film 'Henna' which not only earned her a name in India but also abroad. Apart from 'Henna', Zeba Bakhtiar has worked in the TV show 'Anarkali' (1988) and, the Lollywood movie 'Sargam' (1995). She produced and directed the movie 'Babu' in 2001.

Zeba Bakhtiar worked in some memorable films throughout her career but she always remained in the news more for her personal life. Zeba has been married 4 times. Her first husband was Salman Valliani. She then married Indian actor Jaaved Jafferi In 1989 and got divorced after one year. Her marriage with Adnan Sami was much discussed. The couple got divorced in 1997. They have a son named Azaan Sami Khan. Zeba then married Sohail Khan Leghari in 2009 but they also got divorced the same year.

Zeba was diagnosed with diabetes before her second marriage and is now an active advocate in raising awareness about the disease.