Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

Pooja Batra forayed into films after establishing herself as a successful model. In her career, Pooja Batra has worked with many superstars of the 90s including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty.

Many actresses in Bollywood achieve success very early in their life. But then, because fate has other plans, they leave Bollywood at the peak of their career and settle to do something different with their life. Today, we will talk about one such actress who was successful ever since her debut film, worked with several superstars, and was touted to be a leading lady. However, she chose love over her career and then never could find her way back to success.

Now, this actress is seen doing supporting roles on OTT and in films but despite working in both Bollywood and South film industries in the past, her career has been tagged super flop.

The actress we are talking about is Pooja Batra who was born in 1975 to Ravi Batra, a Colonel in the Indian Army, and Neelam Batra, a 1971 Miss India contestant. Pooja Batra also began her career in modelling. She was the runner-up at the Femina Miss India contest in 1993 and was crowned Femina Miss India International 1993.

Pooja Batra forayed into films after establishing herself as a successful model. In her career, Pooja Batra has worked with many superstars of the 90s including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Some of her superhit films are 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Talaash', and 'Nayak'.

Pooja Batra was touted to become the next superstar, however, the actress quit acting, fell in love, got married, and left Bollywood. Pooja Batra worked in 30 films after which she married USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002 and said goodbye to Bollywood as she moved to the US with her husband.

However, Pooja Batra's happiness did not last for long as after 9 years of marriage, in 2011, she filed for divorce from her first husband. Media reports state that Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her working in the film industry again.

After her divorce was finalised Pooja Batra returned to India and tried to revive her Bollywood career but failed to do so. Pooja Batra could only be cast in small supporting roles in a few films which did not make any impact on her career.

In 2021, Pooja Batra made her OTT debut with 'Squad', an action-thriller film, co-starring Rinzing Denzongpa. The film was released on Zee5 but failed to impress the audience.

As for her personal life, in 2019, Pooja Batra got remarried for the second time. She married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

The actress is now happily married to her husband and is also very active on social media.

