Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

China plans to disrupt Lok Sabha polls, US Presidential elections using AI, warns Microsoft

‘Delhi mein hugging, Karnataka mein…’: Smriti Irani's jibe at Congress amid Amethi buzz before Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Faridabad-Jewar Airport Expressway: Check route, timeline and other details

Indian actors who have their own production houses

9 must-watch Telugu action thrillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

Pooja Batra forayed into films after establishing herself as a successful model. In her career, Pooja Batra has worked with many superstars of the 90s including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actresses in Bollywood achieve success very early in their life. But then, because fate has other plans, they leave Bollywood at the peak of their career and settle to do something different with their life. Today, we will talk about one such actress who was successful ever since her debut film, worked with several superstars, and was touted to be a leading lady. However, she chose love over her career and then never could find her way back to success. 

Now, this actress is seen doing supporting roles on OTT and in films but despite working in both Bollywood and South film industries in the past, her career has been tagged super flop.  

The actress we are talking about is Pooja Batra who was born in 1975 to Ravi Batra, a Colonel in the Indian Army, and Neelam Batra, a 1971 Miss India contestant. Pooja Batra also began her career in modelling. She was the runner-up at the Femina Miss India contest in 1993 and was crowned Femina Miss India International 1993. 

Pooja Batra forayed into films after establishing herself as a successful model. In her career, Pooja Batra has worked with many superstars of the 90s including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Some of her superhit films are 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Talaash', and 'Nayak'. 

Pooja Batra was touted to become the next superstar, however, the actress quit acting, fell in love, got married, and left Bollywood. Pooja Batra worked in 30 films after which she married USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002 and said goodbye to Bollywood as she moved to the US with her husband. 

However, Pooja Batra's happiness did not last for long as after 9 years of marriage, in 2011, she filed for divorce from her first husband. Media reports state that Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her working in the film industry again. 

After her divorce, Pooja Batra returned to India and tried 

After her divorce was finalised Pooja Batra returned to India and tried to revive her Bollywood career but failed to do so. Pooja Batra could only be cast in small supporting roles in a few films which did not make any impact on her career. 

In 2021, Pooja Batra made her OTT debut with 'Squad', an action-thriller film, co-starring Rinzing Denzongpa. The film was released on Zee5 but failed to impress the audience. 

As for her personal life, in 2019, Pooja Batra got remarried for the second time. She married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

The actress is now happily married to her husband and is also very active on social media.

READ | Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BB17's Ayesha Khan questions paparazzi 'where are you zooming', slams them for clicking actresses without consent

Shani Trayodashi 2024: Know date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance

Bhumi Pednekar recognised for work against climate change by World Economic Forum

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Last-minute guide: JEE Main exam begins today, tips to manage stress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement