Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher file for divorce after 13 years of marriage: 'We are putting our racquets down'

Meet Indian brothers, who are now richest billionaires under 30, their massive net worth is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Meet man, an Indian billionaire, who is only descendant of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, his massive net worth is Rs...

Here's how many crores Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, others are charging for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Liver Health: Superfoods to cure and prevent Jaundice

7 best cities for singles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher file for divorce after 13 years of marriage: 'We are putting our racquets down'

This Rs 150-crore hit had no villain, was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, Imraan Khan, later won 2 National Awards

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Sunil Mittal has a net worth of $9.1 billion which is over Rs 75,800 crore, as of April 6, 2024, according to Forbes. His daughter, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, on the other hand, is a lifestyle investor who lives in London.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world and his children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani have also now walked in his footsteps to establish themselves within Reliance Industries as future leaders. But, today, we are not here to talk about the Ambani family but about Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, who is the Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel. 

Sunil Mittal has a net worth of $9.1 billion which is over Rs 75,800 crore, as of April 6, 2024, according to Forbes. His daughter, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, on the other hand, is a lifestyle investor who lives in London. 37-year-old Eiesha Bharti Pasricha has invested in several brands over the years including fashion brand Roksanda, and tech beauty business Beautystack. She is also the artistic director of Maison Estelle, a private members' club in London, owned by her husband. 

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is married to Sharan Pasricha, an Indian-born entrepreneur in London who runs the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. The duo have two children - a daughter and a son.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bharti Foundation. She was born in Scotland and spent much of her childhood there with her grandparents. Eiesha Bharti Pasricha went to the Cheltenham Ladies’ College in England.

She completed her graduation in Politics, Italian, and French at the University of Bath, England. She also spent one year in Paris as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton. 

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is very active on social media and often shares photos from her personal and professional life on Instagram. She has over  29,000 followers on Instagram.

READ | Meet Indian brothers, who are now richest billionaires under 30, their massive net worth is Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan's worst film never released in theatres, lost Rs 72 crore; not Race 3, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'I have home to return to': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias

Viral video: Woman, 21, bravely rushes into burning building to rescue caged dog, watch

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement