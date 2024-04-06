Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world and his children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani have also now walked in his footsteps to establish themselves within Reliance Industries as future leaders. But, today, we are not here to talk about the Ambani family but about Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, who is the Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel.

Sunil Mittal has a net worth of $9.1 billion which is over Rs 75,800 crore, as of April 6, 2024, according to Forbes. His daughter, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, on the other hand, is a lifestyle investor who lives in London. 37-year-old Eiesha Bharti Pasricha has invested in several brands over the years including fashion brand Roksanda, and tech beauty business Beautystack. She is also the artistic director of Maison Estelle, a private members' club in London, owned by her husband.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is married to Sharan Pasricha, an Indian-born entrepreneur in London who runs the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. The duo have two children - a daughter and a son.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bharti Foundation. She was born in Scotland and spent much of her childhood there with her grandparents. Eiesha Bharti Pasricha went to the Cheltenham Ladies’ College in England.

She completed her graduation in Politics, Italian, and French at the University of Bath, England. She also spent one year in Paris as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is very active on social media and often shares photos from her personal and professional life on Instagram. She has over 29,000 followers on Instagram.

