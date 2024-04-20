Meet actress who gave superhit film with Salman, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now..

Many actresses in the film industry gained popularity among audiences for doing some memorable roles. While they worked only in a handful of films, they still managed to create a place for themselves in people's hearts. Today, we will tell you about an actress who made an average debut in Bollywood but her role in one superhit film etched her into the fans' minds forever.

We are talking about Anjala Zaveri who played Arbaaz Khan's love interest in Salman Khan and Kajol's superhit film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. Her role in this film remains her most successful stint in Hindi cinema.

You will be surprised to know that Anjala Zaveri was born in London to NRI Gujarati parents. She was well-versed in the Indian culture and the language and became an actor by chance when Vinod Khanna came to England to find a girl to star opposite his son Akshaye Khanna in his debut film 'Himalay Putra'.

Though the 1997 film failed at the box office and was a super flop, it did give Anjala Zaveri a platform to showcase her talent. Come 1998, Anjala Zaveri's luck shined when she starred opposite Arbaaz Khan in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. She became a household name after starring in the song 'Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai'.

Anjala Zaveri then appeared in 'Betaabi' opposite Chandrachur Singh but the film was a flop at the box office. When Anjala Zaveri's Bollywood career did not take off, she decided to star in Tamil and Telugu films. She had a better time in the South and worked with many superstars including Nandamuri Balakrishna in 'Samarasimha Reddy', Prabhu Deva in 'Ullam Kollai Poguthae', and Chiranjeevi in 'Shankar Dada MBBS'.

Despite this, Anjala Zaveri could never become a superstar which is why she quit acting and decided to focus on building a family. She got married to model and actor Tarun Arora and stepped away from the glamorous world of films. She was last seen in 2012 in a Telugu film titled 'Life Is Beautiful'.

Her husband Tarun Arora is most famous for playing the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s boyfriend Aditya in 'Jab We Met'.