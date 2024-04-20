Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actress who became overnight star, got cheated in love, was called 'home breaker' after marriage, her husband is..

Meet superstar who got married at peak of her career, got divorced after 9 years of marriage, is now living as..

Meet actress who gave superhit film with Salman, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now..

Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationship: ‘Imagine what happens…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actress who became overnight star, got cheated in love, was called 'home breaker' after marriage, her husband is..

Meet superstar who got married at peak of her career, got divorced after 9 years of marriage, is now living as..

9 television actresses who quit showbiz to become housewives

Meet IPL 'mystery girls' who are as hot and glamourous as Bollywood stars

Signs and symptoms of calcium deficiency in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actress who became overnight star, got cheated in love, was called 'home breaker' after marriage, her husband is..

Meet superstar who got married at peak of her career, got divorced after 9 years of marriage, is now living as..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who gave superhit film with Salman, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now..

Come 1998, Anjala Zaveri's luck shined when she starred opposite Arbaaz Khan in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. She became a household name after starring in the song 'Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actresses in the film industry gained popularity among audiences for doing some memorable roles. While they worked only in a handful of films, they still managed to create a place for themselves in people's hearts. Today, we will tell you about an actress who made an average debut in Bollywood but her role in one superhit film etched her into the fans' minds forever. 

We are talking about Anjala Zaveri who played Arbaaz Khan's love interest in Salman Khan and Kajol's superhit film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. Her role in this film remains her most successful stint in Hindi cinema. 

You will be surprised to know that Anjala Zaveri was born in London to NRI Gujarati parents. She was well-versed in the Indian culture and the language and became an actor by chance when Vinod Khanna came to England to find a girl to star opposite his son Akshaye Khanna in his debut film 'Himalay Putra'. 

Though the 1997 film failed at the box office and was a super flop, it did give Anjala Zaveri a platform to showcase her talent. Come 1998, Anjala Zaveri's luck shined when she starred opposite Arbaaz Khan in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. She became a household name after starring in the song 'Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai'.

Anjala Zaveri then appeared in 'Betaabi' opposite Chandrachur Singh but the film was a flop at the box office. When Anjala Zaveri's Bollywood career did not take off, she decided to star in Tamil and Telugu films. She had a better time in the South and worked with many superstars including Nandamuri Balakrishna in 'Samarasimha Reddy', Prabhu Deva in 'Ullam Kollai Poguthae', and Chiranjeevi in 'Shankar Dada MBBS'. 

Despite this, Anjala Zaveri could never become a superstar which is why she quit acting and decided to focus on building a family. She got married to model and actor Tarun Arora and stepped away from the glamorous world of films. She was last seen in 2012 in a Telugu film titled 'Life Is Beautiful'.

Her husband Tarun Arora is most famous for playing the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s boyfriend Aditya in 'Jab We Met'.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP man arrested for booking cab from Salman Khan's house under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

'Not an ordinary election': PM Modi sends personalised letters to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles to watch out for in Phase 1 of polling

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

This actor was thrown out of movie set, faced casting couch; now owns Rs 119 crore bungalow, earns Rs 50 crore per film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement