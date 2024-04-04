Meet actress who spent nights in dance bar, debuted at 16, had no hit for 15 years, then led biggest hit of 2023

Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 02:55 PM IST

Adah Sharma (Image: Facebook)
The year 2023 saw a number of sleeper hits, films that had low budgets but went on to be big hits at the box office. Among them was The Kerala Story, the controversial film on conversion of Malayali women by IS. The film by Sudipto Sen saw protests, court cases, and calls for boycott but still went on to gross over Rs 300 crore. The fact that it did so in the absence of any star made the feat even more impressive. And it also gave its lead actress’ career a new lease of life.

The star of The Kerala Story, who once spent nights in a dance bar

Adah Sharma played the lead role in The Kerala Story, and followed it up with another leading role in Bastar (also directed by Sudipto Sen). In between these two, the actress also appeared in the second season of Zee5’s popular dark comedy Sunflower. On the show, Adah played a bar dancer, for which she researched while actually spending nights in a dance bar. The actress recalls, Adah says, "I wanted to look convincing and it's not just about when you are dancing, it is about how you sit and stand and how comfortable you are with your body even when you are not performing. They were kind enough to allow me to stay in the bar and observe. I tried to embody the confidence they have while talking to customers. I used to go by 9 in the night at stay till 4, 5 in the morning sometimes."

Adah Sharma in Sunflower and The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma’s career and successes

Adah entered the film industry when she was barely out of school. She was 16 when she played the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s 1920, which was a box office success. The actress then worked in a number of Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada but her Hindi films did not work at the box office. She appeared in films like Phhir, Hasee To Phasee, and Bypass Road that did not work. Commando 2, where she played a supporting role, was a moderate success. It wasn’t until 2023 that he got her next hit in Bollywood in the form of The Kerala Story. The film had a budget of Rs 20 crore and earned Rs 303 crore. This 1400% profit made it the biggest film of the year in terms of profit.

