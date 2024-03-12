Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

Suniel Shetty is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In a career spanning almost 30 years, he has acted in over 100 films. He is the owner of the production house Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Suniel Shetty who became popular as an action hero in the 90s has been quite popular in his roles in romantic and comedy films as well. Many of his superhit films still have a unique place in audiences' hearts. But, despite working in some superhit films in his career, many films of Suniel Shetty never saw the light of day. These films of Suniel Shetty were canned even before they were made. It is said that many of these films remained unannounced. Posters of some films were printed but then they were lost in oblivion. There were many films whose shooting could not start due to lack of finances. Some films were also shot and then due to low budget, the shooting could not be completed. Many movies were completed and still could not be released. 

Suniel Shetty's 33 films that were unreleased and never saw the light of day are 'Ek Aur Faulad' (with Divya Bharti), 'Do Kadam Aage' (with Divya Bharti), 'Jahil' (with Raveena Tandon), 'Hum Hain Aag' (with Somi Ali), 'Ayudh' (Sonali Bendre), 'The Bodyguard' (with Sridevi), 'Kaurav' (with Akshay Kumar), 'Shola', 'Rustom' (Manisha Koirala), 'Chori Mera Kaam' (with Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan), 'Karmaveer' (Vinod Khanna), 'Chor Sipahi' , 'Captain Arjun' (Mamata Kulkarni), 'Kaala Paani' (with Ajay Devgan, Karisma Kapoor), 'Commissioner' (with Shilpa Shetty), 'Jua' (Manisha Koirala), 'Radheshyam Sita Ram' (with Aishwarya Rai), 'Purba Ki Laila Paschim Ka Chaila' (Namrata Shirodkar), 'Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke' (with Aishwarya Rai), 'Ek Hindustani' (Raveena Tandon), 'Vande Mataram' (with Sanjay Dutt), 'Akhand', 'Deepti' (Raveena Tandon), 'Jazba', 'Mukti', 'Fame', 'Good Night', 'Phansi The Capital Punishment', 'Mumbai Taxi Service', 'Showman', 'Chai Garm', and 'Shooter'.

Suniel Shetty is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In a career spanning almost 30 years, he has acted in over 100 films. He is the owner of the production house Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited and has produced many films including 'Khel – No Ordinary Game', 'Rakht', and 'Bhagam Bhag', under the banner of Popcorn Motion Pictures. He was one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors in the 1990s. Suniel Shetty's estimated net worth is Rs 125 crores. 

READ | This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

