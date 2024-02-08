Meet actor who once slept on benches, gave 11 back to back flops, is now set to star in India's most expensive film

This Indian actor, who once wanted to quit films after 11 back to back flops, is now a superstar.

Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and others started their careers with flops and still managed to make their name in the entertainment industry and are now superstars. Another actor who struggled his way up to the top, once used to sleep on benches.

The actor we are talking about once wanted to quit films after giving consecutive flops, however, later things worked in his favor and he is now one of the top actors in the industry and is highly respected by other superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more. He is none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's Shehenshah, who has time and again impressed the audience with his performances, used to sleep on Marine Drive's benches with huge rats when he first came to Mumbai as he had no place to stay. He said in a conversation with Vir Sanghavi, "I didn’t have a place to stay. You know there is a limited amount of time you can spend with friends because you’re barging into their house. So I spent a couple of days on Marine Drive benches with some of the largest rats I have seen in my life."

Well, the actor who came to Mumbai with eyes full of dreams to become an actor has successfully become a superstar who rules the hearts of the audiences despite facing numerous challenges in his journey. He started his acting career with Saat Hindustani in 1969, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Following this he starred in some hits and flops.

However, like every actor has a low phase in his career, so did Amitabh Bachchan. There was a time when he wanted to quit films after 11 back to back flops and then Zanjeer became the turning point of his career. Filmmaker Salim revealed in an interview, "He was also new-he was a good actor, no doubt about that, with a good voice and personality. The rest of the films that failed, were because they were bad films, actors usually have to take the blame for that. Eleven films flopped. He had already decided to leave the industry and go. And also at the time, heroines did not want to take on fewer roles. Ultimately, I suggested taking Jaya Bachchan for the film, and she would do it for him. I told her the story, and she said 'there's nothing for me to do I said there's nothing much here, but this is for Amitabh Bachchan and this would be explosive for his career"

Zanjeer turned out to be a massive hit and made Amitabh Bachchan synonymous with the phrase 'the angry young man'. He then starred in a number of hits like Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and more. His last three films, however, were major box office failures. The actor is now all set to star in India's most expensive film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others in key roles. The film is a science fiction dystopian film which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore making it the most expensive Indian film ever. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9.

