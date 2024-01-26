Twitter
Meet actor who has given 180 flop films, still a superstar with Rs 400 crore net worth, not seen his 200 films himself

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

In the 1970s and 80s, the film industry was dominated by superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Rajesh Khanna. During this time, an actor entered Bollywood and made other stars of that era lose their cool. Today, this actor does not work like Amitabh Bachchan or Dharmendra, but his stardom is still the same as it used to be in that era. Even today, he is worshiped by his fans. 

Many stars in Bollywood have given one flop film in their career. The careers of some stars started with flop films and later they became superstars of Bollywood. But, do you know that there is one star of the 80-90s, who worked in many films one after the other and became the first choice of the filmmakers? He is the only Bollywood star who has given 180 flop films in his 47 years of career and has not even seen about 200 of his films.

The Bollywood star who appeared in the highest number of box office flops in their career is Mithun Chakraborty. He has appeared in a whopping 180 flop films in his career which include 47 films that were termed as disasters, again the highest for any actor. Still, to this day, Mithun Chakraborty is considered a superstar. 

The reason behind his superstardom is that Mithun Chakraborty, along with appearing in 180 flop films, has also starred in 50 hit films, the fourth-highest number for any actor. In the 1990s, Mithun once set the record for most consecutive flop films, when 33 back-to-back films of his films failed from 1993-98.

In an interview, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I have done more than 370 films out of which I have not seen about 200 films to date. Of these, 150 films also completed Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee and many ran on screen for two years, but even in those 200 films I worked with complete honesty and hard work."

Mithun Chakraborty, despite having the record for most flop films, continues to maintain his superstardom. He still has a huge fan following among the audiences and is considered a superstar by many.

With a net worth of $50 million, roughly equivalent to Rs 400 crore, Mithun Chakraborty also owns many luxurious cars including Mercedes Benz 1975, Toyota Fortuner, and Ford Endeavour. He also owns multiple real estate properties across India.

