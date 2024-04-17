Meet actor, who gave 8 flops after hit debut, had no work for 3 years, did odd jobs, one film changed his life; now...

Twitter
This actor, who gave 8 flops after his hit debut, has now become a star, earns Rs 2-4 crore per film

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 07:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Arshad Warsi (Image: Instagram)
While many Bollywood actors, who started careers with flops, later became stars, there are also some actors who, ho despite making a hit debut, struggled to maintain success at the box office and went jobless for years. One such actor, who had no work for 3 years after he gave 8 flops after his hit debut, is now a star. 

The actor we are talking about lost his parents at 18, and had to leave his education to work as a salesman selling cosmetic items on buses and trains. He started his career as a choreographer, but one offer from star actress got him entry to acting. He is none other than Arshad Warsi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Arshad Warsi joined Akbar Sami's dance group, fueled by his passion for dance, eventually leading him to become a choreographer. He crafted choreography for musicals under the guidance of Alyque Padamsee and Bharat Dabholkar.  The actor revealed in an interview that despite sending his 'ghatiya' pictures, Jaya Bachchan believed he could act and without even taking a screentest, she selected him for debut film Tere Mere Sapne. 

Tere Mere Sapne also starred Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill, and Simran and was directed by Joy Augustine under the banner of Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL. The film turned out to be a box office success and earned positive reviews from the audience. However, after this, the actress gave 8 flops before he got his breakthrough role that changed his life. According to Box Office India, Betaabi, Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Trishakti, Ghaath, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao, Jaani Dushman, and Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II were box office flops. 

The actor revealed in an interview with PTI, that even after a hit debut, he was jobless for three years and said, "After my first film everybody said 'damn good'. But when the next two or three films) died, it was done and I was left with no job. Till I did Waisa Bhi Hota Hai, Seher, and then of course Munna Bhai." 

He added that he was forced to do odd jobs because he had no films for three years, "I was jobless for three years. Luckily Maria (wife) had a job, so we were fine, and the bills were being paid. But for three years I had absolutely no films. I did odd jobs, but I did no films." 

In 2003, the actor starred as Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS, which turned out to be a turning point for his career. The actor's performance was much appreciated by the audience and his and Sanjay Dutt's bromance in the movie was loved by the audience. He then starred in several hits like Hulchul, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam Namaste, Golmaal-Fun Unlimited, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhamaal, Golmaal Returns, Ishqiya, Golmaal 3, Jolly LLB 2, Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal.

He also impressed the audience with his performance in the hit series Asur and now the actor is all set to star in Welcome to The Jungle alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta and Disha Patani along with others. He now lives a luxurious life and reportedly charges Rs 2-4 crore per film.

